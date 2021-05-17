Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $187.91 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $187.91 million and $2.02 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.19 or 0.07703190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.67 or 0.02461622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00634740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00201162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00795828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.41 or 0.00634576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.46 or 0.00549182 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 385,792,713 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

