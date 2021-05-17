Barclays Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $24.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

