Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $26,512.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00452727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00225357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01289422 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00042037 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

