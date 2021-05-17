BitCash (BITC) Reaches Market Cap of $561,940.27

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $561,940.27 and $2,364.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00452727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00086350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003607 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

