Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.65 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 371.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 218,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.