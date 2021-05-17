Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $32.13

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

