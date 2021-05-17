Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

