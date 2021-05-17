Unigestion Holding SA Sells 18,617 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,545,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.