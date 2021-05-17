Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 341.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

