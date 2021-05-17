Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,830 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

