Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $71,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.39 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

