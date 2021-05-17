Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

