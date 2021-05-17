Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.