Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.952 per share on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

HEGIY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

