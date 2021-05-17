Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.952 per share on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.
HEGIY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.
About Hengan International Group
