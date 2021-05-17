Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $6,851,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.01 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.