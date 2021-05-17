27,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

