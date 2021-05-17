Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.08 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

