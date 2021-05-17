Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

