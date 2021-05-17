Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 116.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.53 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

