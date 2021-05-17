Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $164.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

