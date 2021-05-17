Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $192.74 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.05 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

