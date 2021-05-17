Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNP opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.