CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.