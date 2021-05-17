Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 167.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

