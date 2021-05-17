Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 167.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
