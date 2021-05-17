Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after buying an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

