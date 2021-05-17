Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 2,600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 130.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 867,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,548,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $112.46 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

