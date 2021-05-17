SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

