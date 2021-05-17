Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 95,670 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,330 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 95,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $45,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.