Signet Financial Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.