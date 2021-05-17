CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

