Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $619,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

