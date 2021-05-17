Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$2.16

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCW. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$579.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.