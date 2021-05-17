ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.76 on Monday. ASML has a 1 year low of $290.10 and a 1 year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

