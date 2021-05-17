Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

