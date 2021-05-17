i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

