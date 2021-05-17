Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.85 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $898,056.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

