Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,986 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

