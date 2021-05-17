Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

