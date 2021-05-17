Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $88.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

