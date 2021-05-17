Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $589.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

