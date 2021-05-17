LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,139.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

