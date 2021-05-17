Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.