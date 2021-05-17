Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

