Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENDP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

