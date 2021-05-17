Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

