Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $380.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

