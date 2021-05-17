Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

