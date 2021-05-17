Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Bunge has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

BG stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

