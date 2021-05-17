Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,950 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

