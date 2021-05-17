MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of CXE stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.